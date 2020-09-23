AT&T, Microsoft Azure Cloud Scale IoT Device Management

AT&T and Microsoft are teaming up on a new ‘guardian device’ that will help customers deploy and manage IoT devices at scale. The new IoT solution will allow customers to connect devices and machines to their own cloud environment without the need to connect through third-party Wi-Fi network connections, the two companies say.

AT&T and Microsoft launched an extensive multi-year alliance in 2019, aimed at enabling new 5G, cloud and edge computing solutions to drive enterprise capabilities for companies around the world, the companies said.

AT&T, Microsoft Collaborate on Solution to Deploy and Manage IoT Devices

The new IoT security solution includes hardware, OS and cloud services and integrates with Azure Sphere. The system connects machines and equipment to the cloud via secure networking over AT&T’s global network, according to the statement.

The guardian device will ease the process of connecting machines and equipment to the cloud, bypassing the need for public Internet, and allowing customers to easily connect existing equipment to the cloud, according to the companies.

The solution has wide application for partners and customers in industries like fast food, healthcare, manufacturing and retail, the companies said, providing customers with the ability to retrofit existing equipment into digitally enabled “smart” devices through secure cellular connections.

AT&T, Microsoft Collaboration: Executive Insight

“Our work with AT&T is a prime example of how the convergence of secure cloud computing and network technology helps businesses unlock new customer value and continuously simplify every aspect of our personal and professional lives,” said Corey Sanders, corporate vice president, Microsoft Solutions.

“AT&T and Microsoft share the belief that technology should serve people,” added Mo Katibeh, executive vice president and chief product and platform officer, AT&T Business. “Working with Microsoft we can offer a truly global solution with strong security and data insights that can help a broad array of industries simplify operations, manage costs, and become more agile in any market.”