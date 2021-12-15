ATSG Acquires MSP Optanix Inc.

Managed services and solutions company ATSG has acquired Optanix Inc, a technology and managed services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 775 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The addition of Optanix’s portfolio will directly enhance ATSG’s technology solutions as-a-service offerings. It will also bring an expansion of high-end managed services and monitoring technologies in advanced networking, collaboration and contact center to the ATSG portfolio of solutions, according to the company.

This acquisition also will further bolster ATSG’s enterprise capabilities in unified communications (UC) infrastructure, contact center solutions and acquire market differentiated intellectual property, the company said.

ATSG Acquires Optanix: A Longstanding Partnership

Anthony J. D’Ambrosi, CEO of ATSG, commented:

“The Optanix acquisition was a strategic choice to complement ATSG’s well-established Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Multicloud, Collaboration, and Contact Center Offerings, adding engineering, operational and platform development expertise, as well as unique intellectual property, to our company. Our long-standing partnership with Optanix has provided for customer success, innovation, and a deeper channel partner ecosystem. We are excited to rapidly integrate the two mature organizations, leveraging our global footprint, to more holistically enable our clients to succeed in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

Edmond Baydian, CTO, Optanix, said:

“We are thrilled to join ATSG. Through the combined, larger organization, we will have the ability to provide an expanded portfolio of solutions to our clients and channel partners.”

ATSG’s Growth Path

This deal is the latest in ATSG’s strategy to grow its Technology Solutions as-a-Service offering through acquisitions. Previously, the company acquired the infrastructure management business unit technology and managed services company DatAvail in March 2021.

Founded in 1994, ATSG began as an enterprise network and systems integrator. Over the last decade, the company has transitioned to a tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multi-cloud solutions. This is the company’s sixth acquisition in three years.

ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, Highstreet Network Solutions in 2018, Shore Group Solutions in 2019, and most recently, MTM Technologies in late 2020.