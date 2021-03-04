ATSG Acquires The Infrastructure Management Unit of DatAvail

ATSG has acquired the infrastructure management business unit of DatAvail, a technology and managed services company.

DatAvail is a Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle partner. The deal increases ATSG’s multi-cloud management, infrastructure, and endpoint lifecycle management reach. It also enhances its global remote infrastructure monitoring and management (RIMM) operations.

ATSG will continue to grow its customer relationships and strengthen its overall service offerings portfolio with further specific emphasis on hybrid enterprise IT infrastructure and complex systems optimization, the company said.

ATSG Acquires DatAvail: Growing Global Delivery

Anthony J. D’Ambrosi, chief executive officer, ATSG, commented:

“Our acquisition of DatAvail’s Infrastructure Management Business Unit enhances our overall infrastructure services and solutions, allowing ATSG to bring an elevated level of service innovation and digital transformation to our clients. The acquisition also expands on ATSG’s growing global delivery capacity and enterprise market presence.”

Ron Zampolin, chief financial officer, ATSG, added:

“This acquisition fits squarely within ATSG’s strategy of acquiring services-led companies that complement our core Technology Solutions as a Service offerings and offer enhanced value to our expanded customer base.”

ATSG’s Growth Path

ATSG says it is looking to grow its technology solutions as-a-service offering through future acquisitions.

Founded in 1994, the company began as an enterprise network and systems integrator. Over the last decade, the company has transitioned to a tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions. This is the company’s sixth acquisition in three years.

ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, Highstreet Network Solutions in 2018, Shore Group Solutions in 2019, and most recently, MTM Technologies in late 2020.