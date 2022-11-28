Atos Selling Italy IT Services Operations to Lutech

Lutech is backed by Apax Partners, a private equity firm that frequently acquires MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity, cloud & IT consulting firms.

Global IT consulting firm Atos is negotiating to sell its Italian operations to Lutech, an Italian provider of IT services and solutions. Lutech is backed by Apax Partners — a private equity firm that frequently acquires MSP, MSSP and IT consulting businesses.

This is M&A deal number 998 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

The Atos Italy-Lutech deal is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2023, the firms said. The proposed deal does not include the Atos EuroHPC business in Italy; Atos will retain that business.

Atos Business Evolution

Atos in mid-2022 announced a CEO exit and breakup plan that will reorganize the company into two publicly held businesses.

Rumors about a possible Atos company breakup or asset sales have swirled on and off for more than a year — even as Atos continued to acquire IT consulting firms focused on Salesforce, Snowflake, ServiceNow, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.

In a prepared statement about the negotiations with Lutech, Atos Group Senior Executive VP Diane Galbe said:

“This additional transaction will enable us to secure 2/3rd of our €700 million divestment program which is well under way. It demonstrates our ability to deliver on our commitments and to execute our transformation plan in a swift and efficient manner. The combined entity, as a leader in the Italian market, would offer strong opportunities to our Italian teams, with Atos Italia remaining a key partner of the Group for global operations and the EuroHPC contracts retained by the Atos Group.”

Apax Partners: MSP Acquisition Experience

Lutech owner Apax Partners has a lengthy track record investing in and/or acquiring MSPs, managed security services providers (MSSPs), telecom companies and cybersecurity businesses.

Example Apax Partners M&A deals from 2021 included:

Apax has a major war chest for continued acquisitions. The private equity firm raised $1.75 billion in 2021 for the Apax Digital Fund II (also known as ADF II).