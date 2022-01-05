Atos: New CEO, More Cloud Consulting Services Backed By Cloudreach Acquisition

Global IT consulting firm Atos has announced a new CEO, and completed the Cloudreach acquisition. The moves come as Atos strives to accelerate a shift towards monthly recurring revenues (MRR), managed cloud services, and SaaS-oriented application migrations.

New Atos CEO Rodolphe Belmer (pictured above) previously was CEO of satellite operator Eutelsat Communications. Earlier, he led Paris-based television network Canal Plus. Belmer is also a Netflix board member. He succeeds Adrian Gregory, who was acting Atos CEO.

Belmer arrives amid challenging times at Atos. The company has 107,000 employees and worldwide scale. But revenue growth has been inconsistent — especially compared to cloud-centric MSPs and MSSPs that are riding the managed services and cybersecurity market waves.

Amid that market reality, Atos has been acquiring various cloud-centric MSPs, MSSPs and IT consulting firms.

Atos Completes Cloudreach Acquisition for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Skills

The latest example: Belmer joins Atos just as the company completes its Cloudreach acquisition. Cloudreach, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, holds more than 1,000 certifications across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.

Cloudreach had been owned by Blackstone since February 2017. Former Datto Chief Revenue Officer Brooks Borcherding has been running Cloudreach as CEO since October 2019.

Cloudreach employs over 600 people in cloud platforms, applications, and security and has expected revenue of approximately US$113.2 million in the calendar year 2021. The company has roughly doubled in size since 2016, when headcount was roughly 250 employees and revenues were nearly US$60 million, ChannelE2E reported at that time.

Cloudreach, based in London, England, also has offices in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, and India.

Recent Atos Acquisitions, Business Evolution

The Cloudreach acquisition comes as Atos attempts to jumpstart its overall business growth, while also considering potential asset sales.

Indeed, Atos made multiple acquisitions in 2021. Example deals involve: