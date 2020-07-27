Atos Acquires Carbon Reduction Consultancy EcoAct

Atos, the French IT consulting giant and Top 200 MSSP, has acquired EcoAct, a consulting firm that specializes in carbon reduction strategies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 303 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. Moreover, this is the second M&A move that Atos has disclosed today. The other involves negotiations to acquire Digital.security, an IoT-focused cybersecurity consulting firm.

The EcoAct purchase enriches Atos’ portfolio of carbon reduction digital solutions, services, and strategies and supports its decarbonization ambitions, according to the company.

Atos Acquires EcoAct: Seller Background

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Paris, EcoAct provides carbon reduction strategies to over 400 clients. It has more than 150 employees in offices across France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, the United States, and Kenya.

EcoAct offers what Atos calls a “unique” portfolio – one that supports organizations as they move toward low-carbon operations, and one which Atos believes will couple well with its own digital offerings.

EcoAct President Thierry Fornas and CEO Gerald Maradan will join Atos as decarbonization business leads, Atos said. EcoAct’s employees will join the Atos network of global specialists to focus on NetZero operations consulting.

Further describing the deal, Atos CEO Elie Girard said in a prepared statement:

“The acquisition of EcoAct is a major step towards our decarbonization ambition. Combining the leading position of EcoAct in climate strategy consultancy and offset project development with our decarbonization portfolio of solutions and services and our go-to-market will step-change our customers’ journeys to Net Zero.”

Added EcoAct’s co-founders — President Thierry Fornas and CEO Gerald Maradan — in a statement:

“The acquisition of EcoAct by Atos creates an opportunity to combine digital and technological expertise with deep climate change knowledge, offering organizations the opportunity to accelerate their journey to Net Zero. The complementary nature of EcoAct and Atos creates a new market leading approach for decarbonization. With our aligned vision, EcoAct and Atos together offer our clients a partnership to rapidly implement comprehensive decarbonation strategies and reach ambitions on net zero emissions.”

Atos’ M&A Plays

Atos, an IT consulting and digital transformation giant, has 110,000 employees across 73 countries. The company has an annual revenue of approximately US$12.9 billion and extensive M&A experience. Recent deals include:

June 2020: Paladion for MDR (managed detection and response), managed security services provider (MSS) and SOC (security operations center) capabilities.

Paladion for MDR (managed detection and response), managed security services provider (MSS) and SOC (security operations center) capabilities. April 2020: Miner & Kasch, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science technology consulting firm from Elkridge, Maryland.

Miner & Kasch, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science technology consulting firm from Elkridge, Maryland. More Atos Acquisitions are listed here.

Atos also has a close working relationship with Dell Technologies.