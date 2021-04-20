Acquisition Hat Trick: Atos Buys Processia, Cryptovision and Ipsotek

Atos has acquired three companies — Processia, Cryptovision, and Ipsotek — to boost the global IT consulting firm’s product lifecycle management (PLM), cybersecurity and video analytics capabilities.

The deals surface as Atos strives to overcome accounting issues in the United States.

Atos Acquisitions: A Closer Look at the Sellers

Canadian company Processia is a product lifecycle management (PLM) system integrator and Dassault Systemes Global Service Partner. This acquisition will allow Atos to bolster its PLM and engineering solutions franchise and expand its reach in North America and Europe, especially Canada, the U.S., Belgium, France, India, the Netherlands and the UK, Atos said.

Cryptovision was founded in 1999. The firm provides state-of-the-art cryptographic products and solutions for securing digital identities. This acquisition strengthens Atos’ cybersecurity product lines and boost the company’s business in Europe’s public sector and defense markets, according to the company.

London, England-based Ipsotek provides AI-enhanced video analytics software. This deal will enhance Atos’ existing edge AI/ML capabilities, reinforcing its position in edge and computer vision by adding key software capabilities and IP to its solutions portfolio, the company said.

Atos’ Acquisitions: CEOs Speak

Vincent Fraser, CEO and co-founder of Processia, commented:

“I am very proud to start a new chapter in the history of Processia with our acquisition by Atos who has placed its trust in our growing company. Its international scope and vision are in line with Processia’s identity and ambitions. We intend to leverage its international reach as a tool for growth and development. This acquisition is a testament to our reputation and the quality of the services we provide in PLM Product Life Cycle Management.”

Markus Hoffmeister, founder and CEO of cryptovision, said:

“With the now agreed affiliation with Atos, cryptovision benefits in many ways – in particular through the global presence and comprehensive cyber security expertise of an international group. At the same time, cryptovision will be able to expand its technological depth of value creation for its customers.”

Boghos Boghossian, CTO and co-founder of Ipsotek, said:

“We are excited to join forces with Atos and are confident that our combined capabilities offer significant value to our respective clients. We look forward to creating a great success story together.”

Atos’ M&A History

Atos has been active on the M&A front, acquiring at least 10 companies between January 2020 and February 2021.

Atos has 110,000 employees spread across 73 countries. Annual revenue is approximately US$12.9 billion.