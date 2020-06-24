Atos Mergers and Acquisitions: Technology Consulting Buyout List

Atos acquires systems integrators, technology consultants & digital transformation firms to gain artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, analytics, automation expertise. Here's an Atos M&A deal list to note.

Atos remains active on the merger and acquisition (M&A) front. The global systems integrator, technology consulting firm and digital transformation specialist has purchased firms focused on artificial intelligence, public cloud services, analytics, automation, and healthcare IT services. Additional deals have involved ServiceNow and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partners.

Among the companies Atos has acquired…

ChannelE2E updates the list above each time the France-based consulting firm discloses a new M&A deal.