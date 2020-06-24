Atos Mergers and Acquisitions: Technology Consulting Buyout List
Atos acquires systems integrators, technology consultants & digital transformation firms to gain artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, analytics, automation expertise. Here's an Atos M&A deal list to note.
Atos remains active on the merger and acquisition (M&A) front. The global systems integrator, technology consulting firm and digital transformation specialist has purchased firms focused on artificial intelligence, public cloud services, analytics, automation, and healthcare IT services. Additional deals have involved ServiceNow and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partners.
Among the companies Atos has acquired…
- June 2020: Paladion for MDR (managed detection and response), managed security services provider (MSS) and SOC (security operations center) capabilities.
- April 2020: Miner & Kasch, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science technology consulting firm from Elkridge, Maryland.
- December 2019: Maven Wave, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP for 2019, according to ChannelE2E, and close Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partner.
- June 2018: Syntel for cloud, social media, mobile, analytics, IoT and automation expertise.
- October 2017: Three U.S. healthcare IT consulting firms.
- February 2017: zData, an MSP focused on Pivotal, the big data platform from Dell.
- January 2017: Engage ESM — a ServiceNow Gold Sales Partner that also works with Cisco Systems, Moogsoft & HP Inc.
- September 2016: Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, an IT services provider.
ChannelE2E updates the list above each time the France-based consulting firm discloses a new M&A deal.
