Atos Acquires Salesforce Cloud Application Consulting Firm AppCentrica

Global IT consulting firm Atos has acquired AppCentrica, a Canadian-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Salesforce cloud application services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 750 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

The AppCentrica acquisition comes as Atos attempts to jumpstart its overall business growth, while also considering potential asset sales.

Atos Acquires AppCentrica: Deal Details

AppCentrica, founded in 2010, offers cloud application modernization and development, as well as Salesforce and MuleSoft consulting. The company, located in Toronto, sells its services in North America to large enterprises and partners, including businesses in the financial services and manufacturing industries, the seller said. Roughly 90 AppCentrica team members will tuck into Atos.

The buyer, Atos, is a global solutions provider focusing on digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing. Atos has 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Valerie Milone, chief country officer, Atos in Canada, said:

“This is a new, exciting chapter for Atos in Canada. With AppCentrica becoming part of the Atos family, we are enhancing our expertise in Canada in strategic domains. Aligned with our mission statement, we will continue to accelerate our collaborations with our customers to provide them with secured, decarbonized digital solutions as part of their business transformation programs.”

Added Ed Nemes, CEO and co-founder of AppCentrica:

“This is an exciting day for AppCentrica, our customers, and our staff. Joining the Atos team will accelerate our mutual growth in Canada, provide a platform to deliver AppCentrica’s Enterprise Cloud Transformation services at scale, and create new and exciting opportunities for our employees.”

Atos Acquisitions: Snowflake, Salesforce and Cybersecurity Partners

Even as Atos considers shedding some businesses, the IT consulting firm has made multiple acquisitions in 2021. Example deals include: