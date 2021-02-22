Atos Acquires Salesforce Partner Profit4SF

Atos has acquired Salesforce partner Profit4SF for an undisclosed amount.

Profit4SF is a Dutch-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers across the Netherlands. Atos says it will add Profit4SF’s consultants to its team, strengthening its Salesforce global practice.

Profit4SF was founded in 2013 in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and has more than 30 employees. Collectively, its employees hold more than 160 Salesforce certifications and the company is a Platinum Salesforce partner in the region.

Atos Acquires Profit4SF: “Immediate Value”

Peter ‘t Jong, head of Atos, commented on the deal:

“I am delighted to welcome Profit4SF into the Atos group. It fits perfectly with our acquisition strategy and strengthens our position in Salesforce expertise both in the Dutch region and globally. Combining Atos’ leadership and comprehensive portfolio with Profit4SF’s strong mid-market experience and solid customer base in the Netherlands will bring immediate value to our customers, partners and teams.”

Profit4SF CEO and Co-Founder Leo Leijenaar said:

“This operation opens a new chapter in Profit4SF’s history. Over the past seven years, we’ve worked to become one of the leading Salesforce partners in the Dutch market and built a solid reputation of being a highly valued partner, based on more than 350 successful Multi-Cloud projects. By joining Atos, we can support our national and international customers on their digital journey by strengthening their organizations through data-driven trading and providing a superior customer experience.”

Atos’ Growth Trajectory

This is just the latest in a long line of M&A moves for Atos. This is the company’s first acquisition of 2021 following a string of deals in the previous year. Recent deals include:

November 2020: Eagle Creek Software Services, a U.S.-based technology and management consulting company and Salesforce partner.

SEC Consult Group, a 200-person cybersecurity consulting firm that offers penetration testing, red teaming and technical assessment services

EcoAct, a consulting firm that specializes in carbon reduction strategies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Paladion for MDR (managed detection and response), managed security services provider (MSS) and SOC (security operations center) capabilities.

Miner & Kasch, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science technology consulting firm from Elkridge, Maryland.

Atos has 110,000 employees spread across 73 countries. The company’s annual revenue is approximately U.S. $12.9 billion. For a full list of Atos’ acquisitions, ChannelE2E has compiled a list here.

Salesforce Partner Ecosystem: Mergers and Acquisitions

The Salesforce ecosystem has been expanding rapidly, making companies with any expertise in its ecosystem attractive acquisition targets.

The company’s revenue rose 29 percent in 2020 to $17 billion while share prices were up 50 percent since the beginning of the year. According to IDC’s estimates, jobs created from the use of Salesforce cloud services between 2019 and 2024 will reach 4.2 million.

Many acquisitions involving Salesforce consultants have seen larger companies snapping up smaller organizations in order to integrate their expertise, much like this recent deal between Atos and Profit4SF. ChannelE2E has compiled a list of Salesforce-related deals, which can be seen here.