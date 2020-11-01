Atos Acquires Salesforce Partner Eagle Creek Software Services

French IT mega-consultant Atos has acquired Eagle Creek Software Services, a U.S.-based technology and management consulting company and Salesforce partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 443 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Eagle Creek specializes in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers in North America. Atos says it will integrate the company’s expertise in customer relationship management, end-to-end application development, and business intelligence integration into its growing Salesforce business.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Eagle Creek has more than 250 employees. The company specializes in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and communication sectors.

Atos Acquires Eagle Creek: A Salesforce Deal

Bryan Ireton, chief executive officer, Atos North America, commented on the news:

“The acquisition of Eagle Creek and their specific expertise in Salesforce will bolster our digital portfolio in North America and worldwide. It will provide us the opportunity to develop a world-class Atos Salesforce franchise and provides us an ability to help clients manage and maximize their customer interactions, and providing them the means to add more value while also improving customer satisfaction. The transaction also serves to reinforce Atos’ service excellence as Eagle Creek’s culture and values take our customer dedication to new heights.”

Ken Behrendt, president, Eagle Creek, said:

“Insight into customer and consumer data is key for our clients. We are confident that joining Atos will significantly aid our pursuit to help businesses better organize and access customer data, as well as support our employees and consultants continue their careers with new challenges and growth.”

Atos’ Growth Trajectory

Atos is, of course, no stranger to acquisitions. Even with the global pandemic slowing down M&A activity as a whole, Atos has managed to eke out a handful of acquisitions. Recent deals include:

October 2020: SEC Consult Group, a 200-person cybersecurity consulting firm that offers penetration testing, red teaming and technical assessment services

Atos has 110,000 employees spread across 73 countries. The company’s annual revenue is approximately U.S. $12.9 billion. For a full list of Atos’ acquisitions, ChannelE2E has compiled a list here.

Salesforce Partner Ecosystem: Mergers and Acquisitions

Meanwhile, Salesforce consulting partners remain attractive acquisition targets as the Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand.

The company’s revenue rose 29 percent in 2020 to $17 billion while share prices were up 50 percent since the beginning of the year. According to IDC’s estimates, jobs created from the use of Salesforce cloud services between 2019 and 2024 will reach 4.2 million. The research firm also says that in 2019, for every one dollar Salesforce made, the larger ecosystem made $4.3, according to its estimates.

With numbers like that, it’s no wonder that companies of all sizes are looking to get involved in the Salesforce ecosystem. Oftentimes, that involves snapping up smaller companies in order to integrate their expertise. ChannelE2E has compiled a list of Salesforce-related deals, which can be seen here.