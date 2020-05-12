Atlassian Acquires Slack Help Desk Ticketing Software Startup Halp

Atlassian acquires Halp, which transforms Slack into an internal help desk ticketing system for IT service management (ITSM). Will MSP support be a priority?

Atlassian has acquired Halp, a software company that turns Slack into an internal help desk ticketing system for various business departments — including IT, security, legal, finance and support.

This is M&A deal number 205 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Halp, based in Boulder, Colorado, launched in 2017 as BubbleIQ to build and integration between Slack and Zendesk. Early investors included Techstars, Slack and Matchstick Ventures.

According to a Halp’s company description, the application has evolved into a:

“conversational ticketing solution for IT teams to assign, prioritize, and answer requests from Slack with ease in a message-based interface. Conversational ticketing results in dramatically faster ticket resolution, higher user satisfaction, and increased productivity. As the first conversational platform designed specifically for internal ticketing, Halp is helping companies update their legacy, internal ticketing software for the workplace of today.”

Halp and Slack for MSP IT Service Desks?

The big question: Will Atlassian promote Halp to MSPs that want to use Slack as an IT service management (ITSM) ticketing platform? We’ve reached out to Atlassian for comment.

No doubt, some MSPs have embraced Slack for IT service management. Key Slack adopters, last we heard, include Electric — a venture-backed MSP in New York.

Meanwhile, Atlassian says existing Halp users can look forward to deeper (and new) integrations with Atlassian Jira and Confluence. And yes, the buyer says it is committed to supporting Microsoft Teams customers as well.