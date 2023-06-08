Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office Acquires ACP Technologies

This marks the 9th acquisition for Atlantic and a continuation of its efforts serve the IT, cybersecurity, print, and imaging services markets

Office Technology and IT Solutions company Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office has acquired ACP Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Atlantic Acquires APC Technologies: About the Companies

Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office, was founded in 1959 as Atlantic Photocopy. The company is based in New York City and has 336 employees listed on LinkedIn. Atlantic’s areas of expertise include Office Technology and IT Solutions Company, Business Equipment and Technology, Managed Print Solutions, Records Retention and Compliance, Professional Services, and Document Management Solutions.

ACP Technologies, founded in 1997, is based in West Seneca, New York with locations in Rochester, New York and San Antonio, Texas. The company has 29 employees listed on LinkedIn. ACP’s areas of expertise include Managed Services, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Unified Communications and VoIP, Cloud Computing, Network Security, IT Solutions, IT Support, and Hardware and Software.

ACP has rebranded as “ACP Technologies, a Division of Atlantic”.

This is the ninth acquisition for Atlantic and marks the company’s continued efforts to fulfill the IT, cybersecurity, print, and imaging service needs of growing businesses in major markets across the country.

Atlantic Acquires ACP Technologies: Executive Insight

Larry Weiss, CEO, Atlantic, commented:

“We’re very proud to welcome ACP to the Atlantic family. Joining forces is an immediate win for both organizations. Ben and his team share our core philosophy of client-centered service, and have done a tremendous job growing their business organically. We’re eager to provide them and their clients with additional resources and a full portfolio of imaging and document management solutions that will immediately expand their potential.”

Benjamin Pearce, founder and CEO, ACP, said: