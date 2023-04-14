Atera Announces Online IT Summit for MSPs and IT Departments

MSP software startup Atera is making preparations to host an online IT summit for MSPs and IT departments.

IT professionals need to stay connected with one another.

That’s the message from MSP software startup Atera, as it prepares to host an online IT summit for MSPs and IT departments. The event, dubbed Ateraverse, is a two-day virtual event designed specifically for IT professionals, with hyper-focused content and industry leaders as guest speakers, the company said.

Atera to Host Online IT Summit

The event was inspired by the theme of “Future-fit IT,” which is all about navigating the challenges of the current tech landscape. It will take place on May 3-4th, 2023, and will consist of eight sessions and several mental breaks/networking rooms in between. The event is expected to attract around 3,000 registrants, with a projected attendance rate of 30-40%, the company asserts.

Ateraverse

Ateraverse is open to any IT professionals, from managed service providers to in-house IT departments. The event is designed to help attendees stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies, connect with industry leaders and peers, and gain valuable insights into the challenges facing IT professionals today, the company said.

The announcement comes approximately one month after Atera announced a partnership with digital security provider ESET to enable Atera’s community of IT professionals to easily deploy advanced anti-malware solutions to protect their customers.