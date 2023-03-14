Atera Announces New Cybersecurity Partnership With ESET

MSP software startup Atera has announced a new partnership with ESET, a digital security provider.

The partnership will enable Atera’s community of IT professionals to easily deploy advanced anti-malware solutions to protect their customers, the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) company said.

ESET provides advanced security solutions to managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals, including an anti-malware and threat detection solution that provides real-time intelligence and threat monitoring.

Atera develops a cloud-based MSP software platform that spans RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA (professional services automation), help desk, reporting and operations management capabilities. Atera’s clients will be able to activate, provision, and deploy ESET’s products directly from Atera, providing additional ease of use within the platform, the company said.

Atera also recently integrated with OpenAI, which helps users automatically generate scripts to help execute processes that would otherwise weigh down already stretched-thin IT teams, the company said.

Atera’s New ESET Integration

Gil Pekelman, CEO, Atera, commented on the arrangement:

“As cyberattacks increase in sophistication and frequency, it is important that we partner with cybersecurity leaders like ESET to offer proactive protection against the toughest malware, and arm customers against zero-day threats. ESET’s multi-layered approach to threat detection as well as response, including threat intelligence feeds, endpoint detection and response and advanced cloud sandboxing, helps our partners minimize their attack surface and address the growing threat landscape. The resulting integrated offering represents a tremendous opportunity for Atera and its global customer base.”

Ryan Grant, vice president of sales for ESET North America, said:

“We’ve been impressed with Atera’s growth trajectory and are pleased to partner with them to support the needs of IT professionals across the globe. Atera’s development team has worked tirelessly to ensure a best-in-class integration that enhances the customer experience for IT professionals by reducing complexity and providing proactive threat detection and response. We are committed to growing together, serving our customers and expanding the integration over time.”

Atera: MSP Software Business Background

Atera, founded in 2014, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company has 230 employees listed on LinkedIn.

The company competes against entrenched MSP software rivals such as ConnectWise, Kaseya (and the Datto business unit), N-able and NinjaOne, as well as upstarts such as HaloPSA, Superops.ai and Syncro.

Atera raised $77 million in Series B funding at a $500 million valuation in mid-2021. General Atlantic led the round with participation from K1 Investment Management.