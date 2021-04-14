MSP Merger: ASK Joins With Convergence Networks/Grade A

ASK, a Lansing, Michigan-based managed IT services and cybersecurity firm, has merged with Convergence Networks/Grade A.

The merger will be done in partnership with private equity firm Riverside Partners, and will see the companies combine their leadership teams and staff, the businesses announced.

ASK Joins With Convergenge/Grade A

Founded in 1993, ASK provides IT hardware, software, services and cybersecurity solutions.

Convergence Networks/Grade A was formed last year through the merger of two IT firms. That deal was also backed by Riverside Partners. The combined company offers a full spectrum of solutions covering strategic planning, end user support, cloud, cybersecurity, hardware and project-based services.

Key leaders of ASK and Convergence Networks/Grade A have known each other and worked together in various forms for over a decade, the companies said.

ASK and Convergence Networks/Grade A Merger: “A Natural Extension”

Mike Maddox, president and CEO of ASK, commented:

“From the beginning, we have been focused on building an IT company that would consistently create opportunities where our people and our clients could grow, succeed, and thrive. Joining the Convergence Networks/Grade A family takes our goals to the next level. We now have the capabilities to provide our staff additional career paths and opportunities and our clients with a greater breadth of services and a deeper bench of technical talent.”

Mat Lafrance, CEO of Convergence Networks/Grade A, said:

“We have known Mike Maddox and the ASK team for many years. Combining is a natural extension of the informal collaboration we have enjoyed together over the years.”

David Del Papa, a general partner at Riverside Partners, added: