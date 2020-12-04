ASGN Acquires ServiceNow Partner Integrated Solutions Management

ASGN will integrate ISM into its ECS Enterprise Business Solutions Group, to deliver solutions to federal civilian and commercial customers.

Government technology services provider ASGN Incorporated has acquired Integrated Solutions Management (ISM), a ServiceNow partner specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, IT service and operations management.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 504 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020.

ISM will be integrated into ASGN subsidiary company ECS’ Enterprise Business Solutions Group, which is focused on delivering digital solutions to federal civilian and commercial customers, the company said.

Founded in 1991, ISM is based in Tampa, Florida. It is one of a small number of Elite ServiceNow partners in the government space, according to the company. ISM’s ServiceNow deployments have been used across various government industries including defense, healthcare, transportation, finance and manufacturing. The company has around 75 employees who will join ECS.

ASGN Acquires ISM: Complex Digital Transformations

Ted Hanson, ASGN president and chief executive officer, commented:

“We are very pleased to welcome the ISM team to ASGN. Their talented professionals complement our rapidly growing ECS segment. ISM’s proprietary IP provides a competitive edge to ServiceNow customer engagements. I am confident that this acquisition will position us to successfully deliver on some of the most complex digital transformations today.”

George Wilson, president of ECS, added:

“ECS has been organically building its ServiceNow capabilities over the past several years. To now acquire ISM, a strategic partner, and add one of the very few Elite ServiceNow providers to our team is a very compelling service offering. We look forward to working closely together on larger and even more complex system- and enterprise-level digital accounts.”

Marty Burke, president and chief revenue officer of ISM, said:

“After many years as a standalone company, ISM is excited to drive growth under ECS. Both companies share an unwavering dedication to service excellence, a drive to be first movers in new technologies and a commitment to employee education and training. These values will serve us well as we work together on behalf of our clients.”

ASGN’s Growth Path

Founded in 1985, ASGN is headquartered in Calabasas, California and has more than 3,600 employees. It operates through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, and has more than 3,600 employees.

ASGN’s ECS division is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

Past acquisitions have included LeapFrog Systems, of Boston, Massachusetts, which it bought for up to $72 million in cash; and Intersys Consulting, which it bought in October 2019 for $67 million.

ServiceNow Partner Plays

Thanks to a combination of a fast-growing market and a shortage of skilled experts, ServiceNow partners have been a hot commodity on the M&A front.

Thanks to a combination of a fast-growing market and a shortage of skilled experts, ServiceNow partners have been a hot commodity on the M&A front.

In recent years, ServiceNow has emerged as a preferred IT service management (ITSM) platform for many enterprise IT departments.