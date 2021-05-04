Ascend Technologies Acquires Chicago MSP Switchfast

Ascend Technologies, backed by private equity firm M/C Partners, has acquired managed IT services provider (MSP) Switchfast Technologies of Chicago. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 262 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Ascend Acquires Switchfast: MSP Business Backgrounds

Switchfast is a Datto Elite Partner — which likely means the MSP has expansive data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) expertise. The MSP also is a Microsoft Gold Midmarket Solution Provider, and also works with such companies as Dell Technologies and SonicWall. The MSP and IT consulting firm also employs Apple certified support professionals.

The combined Ascend-Switchfast organizations will have over 240 U.S.-based professionals and offices in Chicago, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska, the companies say.

Ascend has been active in the M&A market. Earlier acquisitions involved:

Ascend Acquires Switchfast: MSP Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Switchfast acquisition, Ascend CEO Wayne Kiphart said:

“Ascend continues to focus on innovation and technology that will enable our clients’ growth and success. The acquisition of Switchfast allows us to continue that mission with the expansion of service offerings and expert support. We are excited to welcome Switchfast’s entire team of talented individuals to our Ascend family.”

Added Jim Anderson, CEO, Switchfast Technologies:

“Ascend shares our focus on improving business productivity through IT innovation and our passion for delivering exceptional client service. We are thrilled to bring our combined capabilities to the market.

M/C Partners: Private Equity for MSPs

Private equity parent M/C Partners has extensive experience in the IT services provider market. The company’s previous investments include Thrive Networks, Involta, Ensono, Fusepoint, Attenda, Denovo, Carbon60, and more.

M/C Partners has invested more than $2.2 billion in capital in more than 130 companies. The private equity firm typically targets companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $250 million.