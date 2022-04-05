MSP Acquires Microsoft Gold Partner: Ascend Technologies Buys Peters & Associates

Ascend Technologies, backed by private equity firm M/C Partners, has acquired managed IT service provider (MSP)and Microsoft Gold partner Peters & Associates of Chicago, Illinois. The seller also has managed firewall SIEM (security information and event management) expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 326 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Ascend Acquires MSPs, Microsoft Cloud Partners for Business Expansion

Ascend, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, was formed after M/C Partners acquired West Monroe Partners’ Managed Services Division and Gratia Inc. in December 2019. Additional Ascend acquisitions since that time have included:

In the latest deal, the combined companies bring “decades of IT services expertise including cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, service desk, and Salesforce solutions prowess,” Ascend asserted.

Ascend now has more than 300 U.S.-based information technology professionals.

Ascend Acquires Peters & Associates: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about this latest deal, Ascend CEO Wayne Kiphart said:

“Today is an exciting day as the Peters & Associates team bring their decades of IT expertise to Ascend Technologies. They have maintained a customer-first approach and continue to be a knowledgeable resource in the industry and are a welcome addition to Team Ascend.” continues Kiphart.

Added Andrew Peters & Tom Wiesman, co-presidents, Peters & Associates:

“Peters & Associates is pleased to announce that we are joining the Ascend Technologies team. We feel confident our clients will benefit from our newly combined offerings. The P&A team will remain in place and are committed to continue serving our customers.”

M/C Partners: Private Equity for MSPs

Ascend’s private equity parent, M/C Partners, has extensive experience in the IT services provider market. The company’s previous investments include Thrive Networks, Involta, Ensono, Fusepoint, Attenda, Denovo, Carbon60, and more.

M/C Partners has invested more than $2.4 billion in capital in more than 140 companies. The private equity firm typically targets companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $250 million.