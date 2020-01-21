Artificial Intelligence: AI Regulations, Policies, Privacy and Innovations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology promises to automate and reshape business, commerce and consumer activities worldwide. But AI also triggers concerns about privacy, bias, security and plenty more.

Concerns about AI, facial recognition technology and privacy are running particularly high. As a result, the AI industry and governments worldwide will likely blend innovations with regulations. To help ChannelE2E readers track and sort through the issues, this regularly updated blog offers AI viewpoints and milestones from companies, countries and influencers across the globe.

Originally published January 21, 2020.

Artificial Intelligence Regulations, Policies, Innovations & Viewpoints

European Union AI Policies: The European Union is considering banning facial recognition technology in public areas for up to five years, to give it time to work out how to prevent abuses. Source: Reuters, January 16, 2020.

Google and Alphabet AI Policy: The head of Google and parent company Alphabet has called for artificial intelligence (AI) to be regulated. Writing in the Financial Times, Sundar Pichai said it was “too important not to” impose regulation but argued for “a sensible approach.” He said that individual areas of AI development, like self-driving cars and health tech, required tailored rules. Source: BBC, January 20, 2020.

IBM AI Policy: Multiple updates including:

The company called for rules aimed at eliminating bias in artificial intelligence to ease concerns that the technology relies on data that bakes in past discriminatory practices and could harm women, minorities, the disabled, older Americans and others. Source : Bloomberg, January 21, 2020.

: Bloomberg, January 21, 2020. IBM formally announced the IBM Policy Lab — an initiative aimed at providing policymakers with recommendations for emerging problems in technology. IBM also outlined a set of priorities for AI regulation, including several aimed at compliance and explainability. Source: VentureBeat, January 21, 2020.

Microsoft AI Policy: Multiple updates including…

Referring to facial recognition technology, Microsoft outlines the need for public regulation and corporate responsibility. Source : Microsoft, July 13, 2018.

: Microsoft, July 13, 2018. Microsoft outlines why it’s important for governments in 2019 to start adopting laws to regulate facial recognition technology. Source : Microsoft, December 6, 2018.

: Microsoft, December 6, 2018. Microsoft VP and Chief Legal Counsel Brad Smith cautions against the European Commission’s call for a temporary ban on AI facial recognition technologies. Source: ZDnet, January 21, 2020.

United States AI Policy: White House officials in January 2020 formally announced how the Office of Science and Technology wants federal agencies to approach regulating new artificial intelligence-based tools and the industries that develop AI tech. In particular, federal agencies should avoid ‘overreach.’ Sources: Recode and Vox, The Verge, January 7 and January 8, 2020.

Track all AI-related coverage on ChannelE2E here.