Arm Layoffs 2022: Staff Cuts Before IPO, After Failed Sale to Nvidia

Arm Ltd layoffs will impact 15 percent of the chip giant’s workforce. The staff cuts surface roughly one month after an Arm company sale to Nvidia collapsed. Moreover, the layoffs arrive five weeks after Arm named Rene Haas to succeed Simon Segars as CEO.

Arm develops processor designs and software platforms that are very popular for video game, data center and artificial intelligence applications. That intellectual property has “enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer,” the company asserts.

Arm’s technology also is PSA Certified (previously known as the Platform Security Architecture). The architecture-agnostic security framework and certification program is designed to protect systems, networks, and data from attacks and vulnerabilities, Arm asserts.

Arm Layoffs: Why Now?

Nvidia announced plans to acquire Arm for $40 billion in September 2020. But that deal collapsed amid antitrust and regulator concerns. In a financial pivot, Arm is now pursuing a potential IPO (initial public offering). Alas, those IPO ambitions have forced the chip giant to improve its overall financial performance. That. in turn, has triggered staff cuts of up to 15 percent worldwide — or roughly 1,000 positions out of 6,400 team members worldwide will be eliminated, according to widespread reports.

In a statement to BBC, an Arm spokesperson said: