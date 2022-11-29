Microsoft Cloud Consulting Partner M&A: Ark Technology Acquires VerisVisalign

Ark Technology's acquisition of VerisVisalign further expands cloud consulting and technology services for Microsoft customers.

Cloud consulting and technology services firm Ark Technology Companies has acquired Microsoft Gold partner VerisVisalign. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ITX, a martinwolf business, advised VerisVisalign on the deal.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,003 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Ark Technology Acquires VerisVisalign

Ark Technology Companies is based in Garden City, New York. Ark’s areas of expertise include IT services and IT consulting, cloud services, network automation services, technology center services and staffing for clients in financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, government, K12 and higher education.

VerisVisalign, founded in 2003, is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company has 65 employees listed on LinkedIn. VerisVisalign’s areas of expertise include cloud and Azure readiness and optimization, Office 365 readiness and deployment, infrastructure assessments, process management and design, governance frameworks and policy creation, remote service desk, call center, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft application training, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Suite, Office365, M365 and Teams.

The acquisition will further Ark’s growth strategy and expand its customer base, the companies said.

Ark Acquires VerisVisalign: Executive Perspectives

Deborah Moses Elton, founder and CEO of VerisVisalign, commented on the news:

“After speaking with dozens of buyers it was clear Ark Technology was the best fit for our employees and customers. Walter Cook, CEO of Ark Technology Companies, and his team have a vision that aligns with our guiding principles and will continue as a leader in the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Walter Cook, CEO and founder of Ark Technology Companies, added: