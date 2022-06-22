Argano further enriches its solution offerings with the acquisition of NorthPoint and its Oracle-focused HCM expertise.

Argano has acquired NorthPoint Group to expand its Oracle capabilities and grow the business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 567 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Argano, founded in 2020, is based in Plano, Texas. The company has 1,356 employees listed on LinkedIn. Argano’s areas of expertise include business and technology services and consulting.

NorthPoint Group, founded in 2006, is based in Boise, Idaho. The company has 73 employees listed on LinkedIn. NorthPoint Group’s areas of expertise include technology and management consulting with a specialization in Oracle HCM and ERP solutions, including Oracle HCM Cloud, Oracle ERP Cloud, HCM Advisory, Oracle Cloud Global HR, Oracle Cloud Talent Management, Oracle Cloud Workforce Compensation, Oracle Cloud Benefits, Oracle Cloud Time & Labor, Oracle Cloud Payroll, Oracle Recruiting Cloud, Oracle Cloud General Ledger, Oracle Cloud Accounts Payable, Oracle Cloud Accounts Receivable, Oracle Cloud Cash Management, Oracle Cloud Asset Management and Oracle Cloud Expense Management.

NorthPoint offers will be tucked into the Argano 4 Oracle team and will do business as ArganoNorthPoint, according to the companies.

Argano Acquires Oracle Partner NorthPoint Group: Executive Insight

Jeff Curtis, president and COO at NorthPoint Group, commented on the news:

“Argano’s vision to be the next-generation business and technology services provider will be a game changer within the Oracle consulting ecosystem. Combining NorthPoint’s success and expertise in Oracle Cloud HCM and ERP with Argano’s integrated business model will provide Oracle customers a cohesive and unmatched depth of experience to adopt their investment across Oracle’s multi-pillar offerings.”

Chip Register, Argano CEO, added:

“Welcoming NorthPoint marks another exciting milestone for Argano as we continue to expand our capabilities. Their best-in-class Oracle HCM knowledge and experience further increase our depth and talent, supporting our commitment to being the premier transformation partner in building digital foundations that drive value across our clients’ entire businesses.”

About Argano

Argano is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners and was formed through the merger of three other technology services businesses.

Argano has previous M&A experience, having acquired Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud partner Arbela Technologies in June 2021.