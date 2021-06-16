PE-Backed Argano Acquires Microsoft Partner Arbela Technologies

Argano, backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Partner Arbela Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 345 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Arbela’s expertise is in cloud-based digital transformation including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, customer relationship management (CRM), field service, business analytics, organizational change management and various other processes.

Arbela will operate as Arbela, an Argano company, according to Argano. The company works with a number of industries including manufacturing, life sciences, health care, retail and distribution.

Argano Acquires Arbela: Addressing The Technology Deficit

Nima Bakhtiary, president and CEO of Arbela Technologies, commented:

“Argano is purpose-built to bring together world-class teams like ours that enable businesses to transform their core operations, aligned to their customers’ needs. Our joining the Argano platform ensures we meet our clients’ needs now. It is like saying ‘yes’ and embracing the whole enterprise market while allowing for investment across the Microsoft stack. As part of Argano, we will address the technology deficit many companies face which hampers leaders’ ability to plan and react quickly, sell intelligently and deliver seamlessly in a world of increasing speed and complexity. Our clients will benefit from our increased investment in the Microsoft stack and new capabilities, such as commerce, as well as our new enterprise performance management capabilities. Argano shares our passion for improving operating agility, efficiency, and effectiveness by building the digital foundations that enable commercial innovation instead of limiting our clients’ vision.”

Argano CEO and former co-CEO of PublicisSapient Chip Register, added:

“Arbela accelerates our ability to deliver unparalleled strategy and technology expertise to our clients. We believe the market is ready for a partner like Argano with the breadth of capability and insights of large, global system integrators, combined with the agility, domain expertise and high-touch interaction of specialists.”

About Argano

Argano integrated platform was created with the merger of three companies, Keste, interRel Consulting and United Virtualities.

Trinity Hunt Partners brought the companies together in May 2021. At the time, the firm said it planned to add more companies. The combined platform includes: