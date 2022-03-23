Arcserve StorageCraft DRaaS Suffers Cloud Data Protection Issues

Various StorageCraft cloud data protection services — including Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) — have suffered from performance issues since at least March 12, according to parent Arcserve’s status page.

The issues include:

StorageCraft Cloud Services (Disaster Recovery as a Service) degradation in the United States, Canada and Ireland; and

StorageCraft Cloud Services via Google Cloud Platform (GCP) experiencing “unusually high demand,” so StorageCraft has been throttling some uploads to GCP Australia, GCP Germany, GCP US West & GCP US Central.” As a result, some customers may see temporary replication failures, the company noted.

ChannelE2E has reached out to Arcserve seeking more information about the StorageCraft cloud performance issues, and the potential implications for MSPs and channel partners.

Arcserve and StorageCraft: BDR Business Background

Arcserve and StorageCraft merged their their data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) technology businesses February 2021. Private equity firms Marlin Equity Partners and TA Associates backed the M&A deal.

The resulting business, known as Arcserve, positions itself as a top-five provider of data protection solutions. The Arcserve ecosystem spans 19,000 channel partners and 235,000 customers worldwide. Arcserve hired PeopleScout, Benefits Solutions and Rackspace veteran Brannon Lacey as CEO in October 2021.