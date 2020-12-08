Arcserve, Sophos Partnership Delivers Data Protection Appliances

Arcserve unveils X Series Appliances Secured by Sophos. Where will year-old Arcserve-Sophos data protection & security partnership head next?

Arcserve has unveiled Arcserve X Series Appliances Secured by Sophos. The appliances offer integrated cyber and data protection for enterprise data volumes, the companies say.

The Arcserve X Series Appliances are preloaded with Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) and Sophos X Intercept Advanced for Server. The new appliances combine “deep learning endpoint protection and on- and off-site disaster recovery with over 3PBs of effective capacity in one unit, and linear expansion to increase capacity as needed,” Arcserve says.

The Arcseve-Sophos business partnership essentially counters OpenText (which owns Carbonite and Webroot) along with Acronis — which develops a cyber protection suite spanning security and data protection capabilities.

Additional storage, data protection and cybersecurity firms are striving to converge their products amid an all-out war to mitigate ransomware. Many of the companies have MSP-centric partner programs.

Arcserve and Sophos: What’s Next?

Based on the year-old Arcserve-Sophos partnership, ChannelE2E has occasionally wondered if Sophos, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, would acquire Arcserve.

Private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners was reportedly trying to sell Arcserve in early 2020. Potential buyer names and an actual deal never surfaced.