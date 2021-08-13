Surprise Arcserve CEO Search After StorageCraft Data Protection Merger

Arcserve is searching for a new CEO. The surprise move comes six months after Arcserve and StorageCraft merged their backup and disaster recovery (BDR) and data protection companies in February 2021.

Indeed, Arcserve Chairman Dave Hansen has been named interim CEO, and Hansen will lead the data protection company’s search for a new CEO. Previous CEO Tom Signorello is no longer in the position. Arcserve did not disclose a reason for the CEO change, though Hansen thanked Signorello for his contributions to the company.

In a prepared statement, Hansen said:

“The combination of business momentum, compelling strategic vision, exciting roadmap, and acknowledged channel leadership gives Arcserve an exceptionally strong business footing. I look forward to partnering with our tremendously talented leadership team to advance and extend the strong market advantage we have built. Together with the Arcserve board, we thank Tom for his leadership and important contributions over the past four years.”

Arcserve emphasized that the company maintains a “continued and aggressive focus on growth and channel partnerships across the MSP, VAR, and LAR communities.”

Arcserve did not say if company President Douglas Brockett (formerly president of StorageCraft) is a candidate for the CEO position. Brockett was not mentioned in the press release about the CEO change.

Arcserve: Private Equity Ownership, Data Protection Business Background

Arcserve is backed by private equity firms Marlin Equity Partners and TA Associates. After the February 2021 merger with StorageCraft, Arcserve had roughly 900 employees. The combined business has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners and 35,000 customers.

Together, Arcserve and StorageCraft certainly have business scale. But the company also faces intense competition from these data protection rivals, among others.

In a statement about the CEO transition, Arcserve said the company has a “strong growth trajectory.” But the privately held company did not disclose specific growth metrics or KPIs (key performance indicators).