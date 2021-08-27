Arcserve CEO Search: Announcement Expected In “Near Future”

Arcserve expects to "make an announcement in the near future" about a new CEO to lead the backup, disaster recovery (BDR) & data protection company.

Arcserve’s search for a new CEO appears to be moving along rapidly. The data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) technology company expects to “make an announcement in the near future” about who will succeed previous Chief Executive Officer Tom Signorello, an Arcserve spokesperson tells ChannelE2E.

Arcserve announced Signorello’s departure on August 12, 2021. Chairman Dave Hansen has been interim CEO since that time. Arcserve did not disclose a reason for the CEO change, though Hansen in the August 2021 announcement thanked Signorello for his contributions to the company.

The CEO change comes at a curious time. The surprise move surfaced six months after Arcserve and StorageCraft merged their BDR and data protection companies in February 2021.

Arcserve’s CEO Search: Who Are the Candidates?

Fast forward to present day, and Hansen is leading Arcserve’s search for a new CEO. The company has not said whether President Douglas Brockett (formerly president of StorageCraft) is a candidate for the CEO position.

Among the questions ChannelE2E has been mulling:

What exactly is Arcserve seeking in a new CEO?

Does the search include internal and external candidates?

Will Hansen shift from interim CEO to permanent CEO?

ChannelE2E extended those questions to Arcserve. In an email response, a spokesperson for the data protection company told ChannelE2E:

“Arcserve will appoint the most qualified and best-fit person for the CEO role. We expect to make an announcement in the near future. Dave Hansen will be interim CEO until this time. Key requirements of the role include – as you would expect – successful leadership with fast-growth global companies, strong channel relationships and credentials, and a track record of driving a consistent, aggressive and sustainable growth strategy in a highly competitive market.”

In the meantime, Arcserve continues to tout R&D, strategic alliances and MSP-focused partner strategies. In particular, the company is promoting integrated Arcserve-Sophos solutions to address cyber resiliency, and StorageCraft Cloud Services Basic for MSPs.

Arcserve: Private Equity Ownership, Data Protection Business Background

Arcserve is backed by private equity firms Marlin Equity Partners and TA Associates. After the February 2021 merger with StorageCraft, Arcserve had roughly 900 employees. The combined business has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners and 35,000 customers.

Together, Arcserve and StorageCraft certainly have business scale. But the company also faces intense competition from these data protection rivals, among others.

In an August 2021 statement about the CEO transition, Arcserve said the company has a “strong growth trajectory.” But the privately held company did not disclose specific growth metrics or KPIs (key performance indicators).