Aptean Extends Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program to U.S.

Enterprise software provider Aptean is expanding its Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program into the United States, with further plans to extend the program to Canada, Brazil and Mexico, according to a statement released by the company.

Aptean Expands Food and Beverage Program to the U.S.

Aptean is a Microsoft independent software vendor whose food and beverage ERP solution is deployed in the Microsoft Azure cloud to serve midsize businesses. The Food and Beverage Partner Program enables food and beverage industry partners to help clients better leverage their enterprise software, built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform to Business Central, Finance and Supply Chain Management, according to the statement. The Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program was originally launched in August 2020 to expand Aptean’s reach across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

With this further expansion of the program into the United States, Aptean will enhance the potential user base for its industry-specific ERP software, Aptean said in the statement. The program is open to select partners in the North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions. To qualify, partners must meet specific criteria with requirements on training, certification and business volume. Partners receive extensive benefits that include training, access to the latest Aptean technology, sales and services support, recognition via various marketing initiatives and ongoing education to ensure customer success.

Aptean Food and Beverage Partner Program: North American Expansion

“We are incredibly excited to expand our highly successful Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program into North America and Brazil,” said Bob Kocis, chief revenue officer at Aptean. “Since its initial launch, the program has successfully enabled our partners to provide our world-class technology to food and beverage customers globally. Following increased demand for many food and beverage products as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that many food and beverage companies need modern, purpose-built software solutions to improve operational efficiency and throughput. This expansion of the Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program will help more of those companies achieve their growth objectives.”