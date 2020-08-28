Aptean ERP Launches Program for Food and Beverage Partners

Aptean, a developer of specialized ERP software for such markets as food & beverage, launches partner program. CRO Bob Kocis drives the effort.

Enterprise software solutions provider Aptean has launched a global partner program designed to expand the company’s geographic reach for its Aptean Food and Beverage ERP solutions through channel sellers.

Aptean Chief Revenue Officer Bob Kocis is driving the program. Kocis previously was CRO at Continuum, the MSP-centric software and NOC provider that ConnectWise acquired in 2019.

Charter Aptean partner program members include Velosio, iPlan Global, Notora, Olivia Sistemas S.L. and Rödl & Partner. Partner program participation is available now to strong, long-term partners in select EMEA countries, the LATAM and APAC regions and for select partners in North America, Aptean said in the statement.

Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions target select vertical markets like process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations, including in the food and beverage industry.

Aptean Launches Program for Food and Beverage Partners

The new program will allow partners to offer specialized software for their food and beverage organization customers. Aptean’s solutions are aimed at helping scale operations to meet rising consumer demand and better navigate margin pressure, improve traceability and quickly adapt to supply chain changes, Aptean said. In addition, regional customer support resources will be available and operate in local time zones and in local and regional languages, according to Aptean.

The partner program extends Aptean’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform offerings for business central, finance and supply chain management in select European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) countries, as well as in the Latin American (LATAM) and Asian Pacific (APAC) markets.

Aptean Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program: Executive Commentary

In a prepared program about the program, Kocis said:

“Aptean’s Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program recognizes those who have proven to be trusted advisors to their clients and are committed to the food and beverage industry. Additionally, our partners are uniquely positioned to provide the highest quality of service, technology and expertise to ensure customers achieve success with our unified ERP system. We are very excited to offer our partners industry-leading solutions, training, support and incentives. Aptean intends to continue investing in the growth and success of this program and welcomes inquiries from partner candidates interested in joining our extended team,” Kocis concluded.

Added James Bowman, chief revenue officer and chairman of the board at Velosio:

“Our partnership with Aptean has strengthened our ability to meet the evolving requirements of food and beverage organizations. Together, we provide the ability to operate more effectively by enhancing visibility and creating more efficient, profitable business practices. Our team is looking forward to gaining momentum in the market, supported by Aptean’s partnership approach, delivering on our mutual vision and success.”

To qualify, partners must meet specific criteria with training, certification and business volume requirements. Approved partners benefit from training, access to the latest Aptean technology, sales and services support, recognition via various marketing initiatives and ongoing education, according to the statement.