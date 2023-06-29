Apptio Unveils Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Integration

The integration, slated for later in 2023, is designed to help organizations understand, visualize and optimize their cloud environments

Apptio has announced an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) integration designed to help organizations “understand, visualize and optimize their cloud environments,” according to a prepared statement.

The integration is expected to be completed later in 2023, the companies said.

What the Apptio-OCI Integration Offers

The integration combines OCI with Apptio’s Cloudability cloud financial management platform, the companies said. It lets OCI and Cloudability customers access insights that they can use to analyze their cloud costs. From here, OCI and Cloudability customers can look for ways to minimize these costs and maximize their cloud investments.

Eugene Khvostov, Apptio’s chief product officer at Apptio, explained how OCI and Cloudability customers benefit from the new integration:

“Our mutual customers continue to see increasing value from using both OCI and Cloudability, further reinforcing the need to combine these capabilities for a more seamless customer experience. It is a huge step forward, especially as many businesses turn to hybrid cloud infrastructure to address the complex needs of today’s business operations. OCI customers will find value in the capabilities provided by Apptio’s cloud financial management leadership and expertise.”

Furthermore, Oracle VP of Strategic Partnerships Chris Sullivan commented on how Apptio complements OCI’s capabilities:

“OCI is designed to support customers with more deployment options, improved security and significant price performance advantages. With Apptio, our customers have another powerful tool to maximize productivity and help ensure they are getting the most value out of their OCI environments.”

IBM to Acquire Apptio

The OCI integration announcement comes after IBM in June 2023 reached an agreement to acquire Apptio for $4.6 billion. This deal is expected to be completed later in 2023.

Apptio offers financial operations (FinOps) and technology business management (TBM) solutions to thousands of organizations. The company partners with MSPs, CSPs and systems integrators. To date, Apptio has partnered with over 80 technology providers.