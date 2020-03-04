AppSmart Hires Ingram Cloud Veteran Renee Bergeron

AppSmart, which provides more than 400 SaaS applications via channel partners, hires Ingram Micro Cloud veteran Renee Bergeron as senior VP & GM.

AppSmart, a one-stop shop for business technology, has hired Ingram Micro Cloud veteran Renee Bergeron as senior VP and GM. Bergeron is now responsible for AppSmart strategy, sales, marketing, service delivery, and business development. The channel-focused company also confirmed several additional hires that are designed to drive the business forward.

AppSmart, which acquired CNSG in December 2019 and Telegration in September 2019, offers a catalog of more than 400 SaaS solutions, backed by the company’s own help desk. The company’s catalog includes solutions from Google, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, and more.

Key executive moves confirmed today include:

RapidScale veteran Brian Leonard joining as VP of marketing.

Former NeoCloud CEO Van Murray as VP of service delivery and commerce operations. Murray is responsible for marketplace operations, sales engineering and customer success.

Former WTG CEO Vince Bradley as VP of corporate development & GM of communications responsible for growth from strategic business opportunities and the telecom channel.

Tim Basa, who joined AppSmart via the Telegration acquisition, as VP of sales and operations. Basa is responsible for sales strategy, channel enablement, provider relationship management and back-office operations.

Denis Raue, formerly CEO of Telegration, as VP of business development — responsible for new and existing relationship management with our top agent and provider partners.

Moreover, recently acquired CNSG will continue to be led by Matt Harty, who will be part of the AppSmart leadership team.

In a prepared statement about her new role, Bergeron said:

“I am thrilled to join AppSmart. I have been impressed with AppSmart’s laser focus on making channel partners successful. Over the past 10 years, I have seen how the growth of the cloud is changing the channel. AppSmart represents a completely new proposition for partners to not only align themselves for the massive cloud opportunity, but also deliver a full digital services catalog (telecom, networking, energy and IoT) to their customers.”

Bergeron exited Ingram in February 2020. She is widely credited as a driving force in the IT channel’s evolution toward cloud services and recurring revenue business models.

Ingram, meanwhile, recently promoted several executives to accelerate a worldwide marketing services push for channel partners.