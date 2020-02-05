Oracle MSP Partner Apps Associates Acquires IT Consulting Firm Strafford

Apps Associates, an Oracle-focused MSP for cloud migrations, is acquiring Strafford Technology for financial & business intelligence application experience.

Apps Associates, an MSP that migrates Oracle applications to the cloud, is acquiring New Hampshire-based Strafford Technology. Strafford provides technology consulting services for senior financial teams that run Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions, the buyer says. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 93 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Apps Associates has been backed by private equity firm BV Investment Partners since December 2017. The cloud MSP also has expertise in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce and NetSuite deployments.

Apps Associates has M&A experience. The company acquired Austin, Texas-based services provider and Oracle partner SmartDog Services in June 2019.

We’ll be back soon with more details about the Apps Associates/Strafford Technology deal. Check this blog for updates.