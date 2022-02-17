The acquisition of AEI will expand Apps Associates’ footprint in North America and broaden its supply chain management expertise.

Apps Associates, backed by private equity firm Quad-C, has acquired AEI Worldwide, an Oracle partner focused on supply chain management software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Apps Associates Acquires Oracle Partner AEI Worldwide

Apps Associates was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts. The company is an Oracle Partner, a Premier Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services with competencies in Oracle and Managed Services, a Salesforce Consulting Partner and a Snowflake Select Partner, according to the company’s website.

AEI Worldwide is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and is a strategic consulting, advisory and software solutions provider specializing in Oracle solutions, especially in the area of value chain planning. Value chain planning helps organizations streamline operational efficiency, avoid delays, improve decision making and reduce costs, according to AEI. The company is an Oracle partner that focuses on Oracle Production Scheduling, Oracle Strategic Network Optimization and other solutions from Demantra and JD Edwards/VCP, according to the company’s website.

The acquisition of AEI will expand Apps Associates’ geographic footprint in North America and will broaden its supply chain management expertise and client portfolio across the aerospace, high-tech, industrial, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, the company said in a statement.

Adrian King, CEO, Apps Associates, commented on the news:

“[AEI Worldwide’s] world-class knowledge, specifically in the areas of Oracle Value Chain Planning, scheduling, S&OP, and integrations will bolster our capabilities within the Oracle EBS and Cloud footprints, allowing us to provide greater value and services to our customers.”

Ryan Hey, managing partner, AEI Worldwide, added:

“Apps Associates’ customer-first approach in delivering modern Oracle solutions closely aligns with what has made AEI successful for so long. Our deep proficiency in the value chain planning and integration domains, paired with Apps Associates’ established supply chain expertise, greatly expands our capabilities and offerings to a now combined customer base—we’re excited to take this next step, together.”

Apps Associates M&A Activity

Private equity firm Quad-C has owned Apps Associates since July 2021. Apps Associates has extensive M&A experience in the Oracle partner ecosystem. Earlier deals include buying Strafford and SmartDog Services.