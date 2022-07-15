Application Hosting Provider Acquires MSP, Sage Partner

myCREcloud buys Net Informant and CRE Services Group to further expand IT and Sage Software consulting services.

MyCREcloud has acquired managed IT services firm Net Informant and Sage Software consulting firm CRE Services Group. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

MyCREcloud, founded in 2017, is based in San Diego, California. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. MyCREcloud’s areas of expertise include construction and real estate software hosting, cloud, ERP hosting, private cloud, cloud hosting, Office 365, QuickBooks and Sage Software hosting.

Net Informant is also based in San Diego, California. Net Informant’s areas of expertise include network high availabilty and failover systems, cloud supplier selection, design and integration virtualization and shared storage management design, network backbone and secure access, network automated remediation, performance tracking and alerting.

CRE Services Group, founded in 2017, is based in Murrietta, California. The company has one employee listed on LinkedIn. CRE Services Group’s areas of expertise include Sage 300 CRE, Sage 100 C, S age Paperless, E iDynamics, O mnidek, c loud migration and c ustom report design for clients in the real estate and construction industries.

The acquisition of Net Informant and CRE Services Group will expand IT and Sage Software consulting services to a larger base of customers, according to myCREcloud.

myCREcloud Acquisitions: Executive Perspectives

Michael Zadeik, founding partner of Net Informant, commented on the news:

“We are excited about the new services. The experienced founding team is very familiar with customer needs around cloud technology. Together, we are already working on various projects, including but not limited to the Construction and Real Estate sectors.”

