Apple Reseller M&A: OWC Acquires SellYourMac.com E-Commerce Trade-In Company

OWC (Other World Computing) — parent of MacSales.com — has acquired SellYourMac.com, a buyer and reseller of used Apple Macs, iPhones and iPads. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

M&A Unites Online Apple Resellers: Business Backgrounds

SellYourMac (SYM), founded in 2009, is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. SYM’s mission is to “enrich the lives of our customers with renewed Apple products. SYM fulfills our mission by helping individuals, schools, businesses and other organizations offset the high costs of upgrading to newer electronic devices by purchasing their old Apple hardware,” the company said.

OWC, founded in 1988, runs the well-known e-commerce brand MacSales.com. The company, based in Woodstock, Illinois, has 729 employees listed on LinkedIn. The firm also has campuses in Texas and Nevada.

OWC’s mission is to “support and inspire the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design.” The e-commerce company’s product catalog spans Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions,Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits.

The SYM-OWC combination helps to “establish OWC as the #1 place for Apple users worldwide to trade in their Apple devices,” the buyer said.

OWC Acquires SellYourMac.com: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, SellYourMac.com Chief Mac Man Brian Burke said:

“Being a part of the OWC family helps us work towards achieving our vision of being the #1 most trusted and known Apple trade in company in the world. I’ve long admired OWC as a growing and successful company within the Apple ecosystem and we are beyond excited to take SellYourMac.com onward and upwards together as part of OWC.”

Added OWC Founder and CEO Larry O’Connor: