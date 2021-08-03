Apollo Acquires Lumen’s ILEC Telco, Fiber Network Business

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is acquiring Lumen’s ILEC (Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier) assets — which serve 20 states for $7.5 billion. Lumen is the former CenturyLink, and this particular deal, expected to close in 2022, focuses heavily on fiber optic network service.

The ILEC deal’s valuation is roughly 5.5x 2020 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA, which is below the valuation of most MSPs and CSPs these days. That’s understandable, considering the local telco industry remains under pressure amid cord cutters and wireless service growth.

Apollo Acquires Lumen’s ILEC: The Plan

The acquired ILEC business, known as NewCo until a new name is officially announced, serves more than 6 million homes and businesses across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States, Apollo says.

NewCo will be led by Bob Mudge, Chris Creager, and Tom Maguire. The trio previously played key roles in the Verizon Fios fiber network service build-out, Apollo says.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Mudge said:

“Tom, Chris and I know the tremendous benefits fiber optic technology can bring to customers, employees and their communities, and I’m energized by the transformational opportunity that lies ahead. The three of us look forward to working closely with our new team to build a state-of-the-art fiber network while continuing to serve the existing customer base. We have a great strategic partner in Apollo, and they have been extremely thoughtful about the experience, resources and investment required to complete an exciting, multi-year transformation of this scale.”

Jeff Storey, Lumen president and CEO, added:

“Apollo invests in opportunities, communities and their people to achieve exceptional outcomes for investors and make a positive social impact. With this transaction, the Apollo Funds will acquire a well-developed fiber backbone network spanning 20 states and generating consistent cash flow, along with the operations and back office support necessary to successfully operate the business on day one.”

Rumors about the Lumen ILEC sell-off had swirled for several weeks.