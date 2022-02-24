Professional services and advisory firm Anser Advisory acquired government IT firm IntegrateIT, which will merge with its federal division.

Professional services and advisory firm Anser Advisory, a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, has acquired government IT firm IntegrateIT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anser Advisory Acquires IntegrateIT

Anser Advisory will make IntegrateIT part of its federal division post-acquisition, according to a statement from the company.

Anser Advisory specializes in consulting services across acquisition and procurement management, security consulting, enterprise technology management, training solutions, program controls and project, program and agency construction management, according to the firm’s website. Anser Advisory supports civil infrastructure clients, social infrastructure clients and, through their Markon Solutions subsidiary, federal intelligence and defense clients.

IntegrateIT is a government contracting firm that provides IT professional services and support to the intelligence community. IntegrateIT team members will continue to support their clients’ missions with minimal change to day-to-day operations, and IntegrateIT’s support commitments will be honored, the company said.

The acquisition will add a number of new team members, support Anser Advisory’s growth goals, grow existing relationships with customers and partners and bolster Anser Advisory’s growing enterprise IT solution, the company said.

Executive Commentary

Anser Advisory’s COO and president of the Markon Solutions subsidiary, Matt Dean, commented on the news:

“We are thrilled to welcome the IntegrateIT personnel to our team. This outstanding group of new team members will help broaden our subject matter expertise, while helping deepen key customer relationships. We have worked to cultivate an exceptional culture and we are confident we have a lot to offer our new team members.”

IntegrateIT’s CEO David Baldini added:

“As I entered discussions about our future together, I grew increasingly impressed by their core values and performance. I am not alone in that assessment – several of our clients and partners have called Markon/Anser Advisory a great company as well. I am confident this is the right moment for action and forges a stronger and more comprehensive platform for future growth and stability. This business combination offers an opportunity to bolster our current offerings, expand our capabilities, and continue our outstanding support to clients.”

Government IT Services: Mergers and Acquisitions

