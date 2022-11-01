MSP M&A: Anglepoint Acquires Fisher for Software Asset Management

Managed services provider Anglepoint has acquired UK-based software asset management (SAM) consulting and managed services firm Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anglepoint Acquires FisherITS for Software Asset Management

Anglepoint, founded in 2009, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 176 employees listed on LinkedIn. Anglepoint’s areas of expertise include software and hardware sales enablement, software license compliance, IT/software asset management (ITAM/SAM), channel optimization and channel audits, royalty optimization and royalty audits, information security, vendor optimization and vendor audits and SB 657.

FisherITS, founded in 2013, is based in London, United Kingdom. The company has 10 employees listed on LinkedIn. FisherITS’ areas of expertise include software asset management, licence compliance audit baselines, vendor license audit defense, software contract advisory, license compliance-as-a-service and IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP compliance and optimization.

The FisherITS team will join Anglepoint, expanding the combined company’s reach to more clients and worldwide channel partners. In addition, Anglepoint will gain OpenSAM, FisherITS’ SaaS-based BI automation solution, the companies said.

Anglepoint Acquires FisherITS: Executive Perspectives

Anglepoint CEO Brian Papay commented on the acquisition:

“The successful completion of this deal is a testament to the high-caliber organization that FisherITS has created. Anglepoint is committed to expanding our presence in the EMEA region. Adding the deep expertise of the FisherITS team, their outstanding partners, and long-time clients only bolsters Anglepoint’s momentum.”

Eric Chiu, founder and managing director of FisherITS, said: