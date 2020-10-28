PE-Backed Anexinet Acquires IT Solutions Firm SereneIT

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, acquires SereneIT to expand data center, AI/ML, automation, cloud & hybrid IT and containerization services.

Philadelphia’s Anexinet, a private equity-backed digital business transformation solutions provider, has acquired engineering and IT solutions firm SereneIT for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, SereneIT is also a managed services provider and value added reseller (VAR). The company, founded in 2017, specializes in IT engineering and automation for companies in various sectors.

This is M&A deal 440 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Anexinet says the deal will broaden its services around data centers, artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation, cloud & hybrid IT and containerization.

The move will also allow Anexinet to expand its reach to the Southeastern United States and beyond.

Additionally, the combined company will now be able to offer a broader suite of highly-customized data protection, hyper-convergence and robust cloud-based solutions, according to Anexinet.

Anexinet Acquires SereneIT: Complementary Capabilities

Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet, commented:

“SereneIT’s IP and innovative approach greatly strengthens Anexinet’s offerings for large enterprise clients whose infrastructure needs are becoming increasingly complex. We welcome SereneIT into the Anexinet family and look forward to leveraging our complementary capabilities to benefit existing customers while enabling us to expand our reach and pursue new relationships throughout the Southeastern U.S., and beyond.”

Greg Tinker, CTO, SereneIT, said:

“Anexinet’s broad client base—combined with their deep expertise in digital transformation—made them an ideal partner. Combined, our synergistic skill sets will extend existing technology partnerships and strengthen our IT solutions. Together, we’ll help our customers leapfrog the competition by modernizing their infrastructure, developing innovative, contextual applications, and driving further evolution through advanced analytics.”

Anexinet’s Private Equity Backer

Anexinet is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, a private equity firm that traditionally works with middle-market businesses. Mill Point’s focus is on industrial and business services companies in North America.