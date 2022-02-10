Anexinet Acquires Veristor Systems Inc

Anexinet's acquisition of Veristor Systems will allow the company to offer full-lifecycle expertise across the complete technology landscape.

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has acquired Veristor Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 172 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2001, Veristor is a data center, security, cloud and data solutions company. The combined company will offer full-lifecycle expertise across the complete technology landscape, according to the announcement.

Veristor’s corporate offices are in Duluth, Georgia, with additional offices in Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Anexinet, based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, has over 250 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company has a history of M&A plays, most recently acquiring Cisco partner Light Networks. The company previously acquired engineering and IT solutions provider SereneIT in October 2020.

Anexinet Acquires Veristor: Executive Insight

Brian Glahn, CEO, Anexinet, commented:

“Veristor is an advanced technology solutions provider with deep expertise in security, storage, networking, DevOps, and collaboration. This merger demonstrates our commitment to delivering solutions that materially improve our clients’ business operations while enabling seamless experiences across touchpoints, locations, and channels. Not only does the merger double the size of our customer base, it greatly expands our engineering capabilities and delivery teams to allow us to better serve our customers.”

Ashby Lincoln, president, CEO and co-founder, Veristor, said: