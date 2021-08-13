Anexinet Acquires Cisco UCaaS, CCaaS Partner Light Networks

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has acquired Cisco Systems partner Light Networks for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Light Networks, founded in 2006 by Robby Paul and Bill Gregory, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Light Networks has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. The M&A deal will further expand Anexinet’s footprint in the U.S. Southeast, the buyer notes.

Anexinet, based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, has 250 employees listed on LinkedIn. Moreover, Anexinet has M&A experience. The company previously acquired engineering and IT solutions provider SereneIT in October 2020. SereneIT, like Light Networks, is based in Atlanta.

Anexinet Acquires Contact Center Company: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Light Networks acquisition, Anexinet CEO Brian Glahn said:

“The acquisition of Light Networks, following our acquisition of SereneIT in Atlanta, demonstrates Anexinet’s rapid growth trajectory and commitment to best-of-breed, innovative solutions for our clients. The company’s engineering-led approach will expand Anexinet’s portfolio with unique voice, video, and collaboration capabilities, while also significantly adding depth to our networking abilities with Cisco engineering expertise.”

Added John Moses, VP of Americas partner sales at Cisco Systems:

“Cisco is very excited about Anexinet’s acquisition of our Atlanta-based Premier Partner, Light Networks. We believe this growth strategy with Light Networks will generate substantial synergies as a Cisco market influencer adding fast-track value creation for our joint customers.”

Noted Robby Paul, co-Founder, Light Networks:

“Anexinet’s methodology and client-first culture is perfectly aligned with our culture, making them an ideal partner. We are excited to combine our contact center and collaboration expertise with Anexinet’s digital transformation and automation/AI capabilities. We believe the combined practices will continue to improve how our clients can effectively engage with their customers, to ultimately drive growth and optimize costs.”

Concluded Michael Perdue, Anexinet chairman and Mill Point Capital executive partner:

“Light Networks builds contact centers; Anexinet provides broader digital transformation solutions. This makes an ideal union, strengthened by the fact that both companies have teams of client-focused technology leaders with a history of surpassing client expectations and loyalty.”

Private equity firm Mill Point Capital has owned Anexinet since 2019.

UCaaS and CCaaS Mergers and Acquisitions: Strong M&A Market Activity

Mergers and acquisitions in the UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) markets remains steady and strong.

Example UCaaS and/or CCaaS buyers include BCM One, Broadvoice, Unisys, Zoom and multiple private equity companies, among many other market consolidators.

