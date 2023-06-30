Anaplan Launches PartnerAccelerate Channel Program

Anaplan this week announced the launch of its PartnerAccelerate global partner program. The PartnerAccelerate program will help match partner capabilities with customer needs by providing participating partners with certification by a third-party auditor to assess their ability to sell, support, and deliver Anaplan solutions to customers, according to a statement from Anaplan.

Partners will have the opportunity to earn accreditation based on their expertise in specific functional areas – including finance, HR and workforce planning, supply chain, sales, and marketing – as well as their industry capabilities – including financial and business services, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail, technology, media and telecom, and manufacturing.

Participating partners will benefit from the enhanced credibility the audit accreditation process provides and will also receive increased commissions for new customer acquisitions and cross-functional expansions, Anaplan said. In addition to the accreditation program, PartnerAccelerate will also include a customer-facing Partner Directory, launching later this year. This directory will showcase partner competencies, certifications, and success stories to assist customers in their search for the partner best suited to support their transformations, Anaplan said.

Partners will also gain elevated visibility with Anaplan sales and professional services teams for priority selection on new customer deals, as well as access to strategic marketing activities.

The new program structure takes effect in August 2023, but both new and existing partners can begin the accreditation process today. Over a dozen global and regional system integrators, including Deloitte and PWC, have been certified and received badges during the early pilot, according to Anaplan. You can find out more about the PartnerAccelerate program here.

PartnerAccelerate: Executive Insight

