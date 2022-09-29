Analytics8 Acquires Snowflake Data Analytics Partner Mashey

Analytics8, a data and analytics consulting firm that specializes in designing, developing and deploying modern data solutions, has acquired Denver, Colorado-based Mashey, a high-end data analytics consultancy focused on modern data technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 855 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Analytics8 Acquires Mashey for Data Analytics Expansion

Analytics8, founded in 2003, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 199 employees listed on LinkedIn. Analytics8’s areas of expertise include business intelligence, data warehousing, data strategy, data visualization, data science, data architecture, data prep, data governance, data infrastructure, technology implementation, Qlik, AWS, Microsoft, Snowflake, dbt, databricks, Google, Tableau, Looker, PowerBI, Azure, GCP, data management, data integration and data engineering.

Mashey is based in Denver, Colorado. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Mashey’s areas of expertise include Fivetran, Airbyte, Segment, dbt, Snowflake, BigQuery, Looker, Sigma, Mixpanel, Docker, Postman, Kubernetes, Terraform, GCP and AWS.

The acquisition of Mashey furthers Analytics8’s growth strategy and offers greater career development opportunities for its staff as well as expanded partnership opportunities with more industry vendors, the companies said. Mashey brings additional capabilities around modern data technology including dbt, Fivetran, Snowflake, Looker, Qlik, Airbyte, Sigma, Monte Carlo, and Firebolt, the companies said.

David Fussichen, CEO of Analytics8, commented on the news:

“Our objective is to build Analytics8 into the premier independent data and analytics consulting firm in North America. This is another step in that direction. We are delighted to welcome Mashey’s entire team because they demonstrate and support the core values and business philosophy of Analytics8—where employees can grow their careers by engaging in interesting, meaningful client work, and where clients can come to expect the best experience working with a data and analytics consultancy.”

Philip Lima, founder of Mashey, added:

“We aim to be the best data analytics team possible, both for our customers and for ourselves. Combining the Mashey team with Analytics8 will ensure we all get there even faster.”

Snowflake Ecosystem M&A Activity

M&A activity across the Snowflake partner ecosystem remains strong. Snowflake, a Data Cloud company, is in rapid growth mode — and that means major opportunities for Snowflake partners that assist customers with big data, analytics and cloud services projects. Snowflake’s software enables data storage, processing, and analytic solutions that are “faster, easier to use, and far more flexible than traditional offerings,” the company asserts.

Among the latest factoids to note: Snowflake launched a successful IPO in September 2020. Fast forward to December 2021, and Snowflake said revenue was $334.4 million in Q3 of fiscal 2022, up 110% from Q3 of 2021.

The most recent M&A deals and investors in the Snowflake partner ecosystem include:

January 2022: 2nd Watch, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, acquired Aptitive for Snowflake data & analytics expertise.

July 2021: Atos acquired Visual BI, a cloud data analytics and business intelligence company that partners with Snowflake, Microsoft and SAP.

April 2021: Private equity firm M/C Partners and serial entrepreneur Frank Selldorff both invested in DAS42, a data analytics and business intelligence consulting company that partners closely with Snowflake and Looker.

April 2021: AHEAD acquired Vertical Trail.

February 2021: Accenture acquired cloud & digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) & Snowflake data cloud partner.

December 2020: NTT Data Services acquired Snowflake & Databricks partner Hashmap for data analytics, artificial intelligence & machine learning expertise.