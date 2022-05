The pending job cuts surface after Analog Devices acquired Maxim Integrated Products for $21 billion in July 2020. Analog is preparing to move its Silicon Valley operations to Maxim’s former San Jose headquarters.

Still, the job cuts appear to be highly targeted. Analog Devices had nearly 25,000 employees as of October 2021, according to the company’s annual report, Silicon Valley Business Journal noted.

The overall Analog Devices business remains in growth mode. The company’s CAGR (compound annual growth rate) should be between 7% and 10%, according to an April 5, 2022, statement.

