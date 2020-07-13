Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Acquires Maxim for Embedded Smart Sensors

Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products for embedded sensor technologies used in multiple vertical markets. Maxim’s sensor-oriented developments strive to make cars safer and smarter; improve data center efficiency; automate factories; and enhance the security of embedded and wearable solutions.

The semiconductor deal’s valuation is $21 billion, CNBC estimates. Once merged, the combined businesses will have an enterprise value of more than $68 billion, ADI asserts.

This is M&A deal 279 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

ADI Buys Maxim – Semiconductor Details

The two companies have complementary strengths, ADI and Maxim say. For instance, Maxim has strength in the automotive and data center markets. Meanwhile, ADI has strengths across the industrial, communications and digital healthcare markets. Also, Maxim’s applications-focused product offerings complement ADI’s catalog of broad market products, the companies say.

The combined business will have more than 10,000 engineers and approximately $1.5 billion1in annual research and development (R&D).

In a prepared statement, ADI President and CEO Vincent Roche said:

“Today’s exciting announcement with Maxim is the next step in ADI’s vision to bridge the physical and digital worlds. ADI and Maxim share a passion for solving our customers’ most complex problems, and with the increased breadth and depth of our combined technology and talent, we will be able to develop more complete, cutting-edge solutions. Maxim is a respected signal processing and power management franchise with a proven technology portfolio and impressive history of empowering design innovation. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver the next wave of semiconductor growth, while engineering a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all.”

Added Tunç Doluca, president and CEO of Maxim Integrated:

“For over three decades, we have based Maxim on one simple premise – to continually innovate and develop high-performance semiconductor products that empower our customers to invent. I am excited for this next chapter as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, together with ADI. Both companies have strong engineering and technology know-how and innovative cultures. Working together, we will create a stronger leader, delivering outstanding benefits to our customers, employees and shareholders.”

The deal, which faces various regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the summer of 2021.