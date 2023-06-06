Amplix Acquires Mobility Solutions Provider Corporate Accessories Group

Technology advisory services and software provider Amplix has acquired Corporate Accessories Group (CAG), a full-stack mobility solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum.

Amplix Acquires CAG

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, was founded in 2011. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts and has 54 employees listed on LinkedIn. Amplix’s areas of expertise include RFP (planning, design, implementation), Contract Negotiations, DR Consulting, IT Consulting, UCaaS, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Vendor Management, Business Continuity, Managed Services, and IaaS.

Corporate Accessories Group, founded in 2010, is based in Belmont, Massachusetts. The company serves approximately 175 enterprise and SMB customers. CAG’s areas of expertise include wireless plan management, wireless spend optimization, kitting, and mobility product sales.

Amplix will integrate CAG into its platform with the goal of addressing the growing demand for mobility cost optimization, the company said.

Amplix Acquires CAG: Mobility Expertise

Joe DeStefano, CEO, Amplix, commented:

“We’re excited to welcome CAG into the Amplix family and look forward to working closely together to deliver exceptional solutions and service. As our customers continue to consistently prioritize mobility spend optimization, combining our capabilities with CAG’s full stack mobility solutions will enhance the differentiated value we can offer. This partnership is a testament to the long-standing relationship between our two companies.”

Peter DiNatale, founder, CAG, added: