Private Equity Firm Acquires Trace3 from HIG Capital

Private equity firm American Securities LLC is acquiring IT consulting firm and Microsoft Azure cloud partner Trace3 from H.I.G. Capital. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trace3 Business Focus, Previous Acquisitions

Trace3, founded in 2002, has cloud, data center design, security and business intelligence expertise. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, also provides a venture capital (VC) CXO briefing program — which provides IT research and trend analysis to customers.

Trace3’s managed services span cloud, managed network, network operations center NOC), and infrastructure capabilities (known as SmartHands).

The American Securities deal surfaces roughly six months after Trace3 acquired Groupware Technology. The resulting company has roughly 1,000 employees. At the time of the Groupware Technology merger, Trace3 described itself as a $1.5 billion company — though the business did not say whether the figure represented a valuation or annual revenues. Trace3 previously acquired Data Strategy LLC in August 2018.

American Securities is a U.S. private equity firm based in New York with additional offices in Shanghai. The firm invests in North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion, the PE firm says

Trace3 Acquired: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the American Securities deal, Trace3 CEO Rich Fennessy said:

“Our team is proud and excited to partner with American Securities as we embark on our next phase of growth. With their support, we will continue investing in our talent and expanding our services capabilities to deliver industry-leading consulting and technology solutions to our clients.”

Kevin Penn, a managing director of American Securities, added:

“Trace3’s deep engineering expertise, extensive suite of capabilities, and differentiated focus on emerging technology uniquely positions the Company to address evolving technology challenges for its clients. We are excited to partner with Rich and team to further fuel Trace3’s industry leading platform. We believe that our experience in the industry allows us to deliver value that will enhance the Company’s great growth trajectory.”

