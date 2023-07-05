Amdocs, a software and services provider to communications and media companies, has acquired TEOCO’s service assurance business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Amdocs, founded in 1982, is based in Chesterfield, Missouri. The company has over 35,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Amdocs’ areas of expertise include customer experience, BSS, OSS, CRM, network planning, optimization and control, outsourcing, digital services, customer management, ordering, big data analytics, network functions virtualization, mobile financial services, and managed services.

TEOCO, founded in 1994, is based in Fairfax, Virginia. The company has 880 employees listed on LinkedIn. TEOCO’s areas of expertise include Financial Analytics, Customer Analytics, Network Planning and Optimization, Service Assurance, Consulting and Managed Services, Customer Experience Management, Cost Management, Small Cell Planning, Performance Management, Fault Management, Least Cost Routing, 5G, Drones, Innovation, and RAN Planning.

About The Acquisition

This acquisition allows Amdocs to offer service providers a comprehensive end-to-end service orchestration solution, the company said.

The integration of TEOCO’s service assurance suite into Amdocs’ portfolio enhances its next-generation OSS offerings by providing fault, performance, and service management capabilities, according to Amdocs.

Amdocs also says it aims to equip customers with a complete network view, helping them quickly and efficiently predict, detect, and resolve service and network quality issues.

Amdocs Acquires TEOCO’s Service Assurance Business: Additional Commentary

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs, commented: