AMD has launched its AMD EPYC 7003 Series server processors, with multiple vendor partners announcing immediate adoption.

The new AMD EPYC processors run virtually all x86 applications, enable worry free migration and seamless integration into existing x86 infrastructures, according to a statement from AMD. The new processors are ideal for virtualization, containerization, hybrid cloud or software-defined infrastructure opportunities for the data center, according to the statement.

AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, HPE, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Supermicro, Tencent Cloud and VMware all announced immediate adoption or upcoming deployment of the processors.

AMD Announces EPYC 7003 Series Server Processors

Based on the AMD “Zen 3” architecture, the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor builds on AMD’s previous generations to deliver the highest performance server processor for the industry, according to the statement. The EPYC processors deliver 19 percent more instructions per clock than any other available processor, according to AMD. The company noted it now has launched three generations of AMD server CPUs in less than five years, and has a rapidly expanding partner ecosystem, according to the statement.

The new processors provide industry leading I/O, 7nm x86 CPU technology, and an integrated security processor on die, according to the statement. EPYC 7003 CPUs provide up to 32MB of L3 cache per core, 4-6-8 memory channel interleaving designed for better economies and performance in multiple DIMM configurations, plus synchronized clocks between fabric and memory, according to AMD.

EPYC Security Features

The EPYC 7003 CPUs also include built-in security features, according to AMD. AMD Infinity Guard is a suite of advanced security features, built into the silicon, designed to defend against internal and external threats to data, according to the statement. AMD secure encrypted virtualization technologies, strengthened with secure nested paging, helps advance confidential computing, according to the company.

“With the launch of our 3rdGen AMD EPYC processors, we are incredibly excited to deliver the fastest server CPU in the world. These processors extend our data center leadership and help customers solve today’s most complex IT challenges, while substantially growing our ecosystem,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, data center and embedded solutions business group, AMD, in the statement. “We not only double the performance over the competition in HPC, cloud and enterprise workloads with our newest server CPUs, but together with the AMD Instinct GPUs, we are breaking the exascale barrier in supercomputing and helping to tackle problems that have previously been beyond humanity’s reach.”

More about all the features and business applications of the AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor can be found here.